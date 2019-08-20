Landslides Disrupt Traffic Between Manali And Leh In Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh weather: On Manali-Leh route, a landslide was triggered by relentless rain.

All India | | Updated: August 20, 2019 14:48 IST
Rohtang: 

The National Highway 3 between Manali and Leh was on Tuesday morning blocked for traffic movement near Rohtang Pass due to a landslide triggered by relentless rains in the region.

An oil tanker moving on the highway got stuck under a boulder following the landslide.

The road is expected to be clear in a few hours.

On August 7 also, the highway was blocked at Marhi after heavy downpour in the region.

The situation may further worsen as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places in Himachal Pradesh for the next few days.



Himachal Pradesh weatherHimachal PradeshHP floods

