Landslide In Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway

A landslide occurred on the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway near Bayasi in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Sunday.

Visuals from the site showed a large amount of debris falling from the adjacent cliff on to the highway.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The Rishikesh-Badrinath highway is a frequent recipient of such landslides, especially during monsoon season. The most recent landslide occurred a week ago.

