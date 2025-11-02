Lalu Yadav's Halloween Fest With Grandchildren Draws BJP's 'Kumbh' Reminder

The BJP has hit out at Lalu Yadav over Halloween celebrations at his home, pointing out that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch had criticised the Kumbh festival. Sharing a news clip in which Yadav is heard calling Kumbh "meaningless," the BJP said those who attack faith won't get votes. Elections in Bihar are only days away.

The criticism followed Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya posting visuals of her children in Halloween costumes on social media on Friday. Yadav was seen posing with his grandchildren, who were dressed as a Grim Reaper and in other costumes. "Happy Halloween to everyone," Acharya said in her post.

The BJP Kisan Morcha handle shared a split video of Yadav's remarks on Kumbh and the Halloween visuals, noting that the RJD leader has no problem with celebrating a British festival.

Halloween traces its origins to Celtic roots and is celebrated with spooky decorations, parties, costumes, and trick-or-treating.

"Don't forget, people of Bihar, this is the same Lalu Yadav who called the grand Kumbh of faith and spirituality useless and is celebrating the British festival Halloween. Whoever attacks faith, the people of Bihar will not vote for him," said the BJP Kisan Morcha.

The two-phase voting for the Bihar assembly elections 2025 will be held on November 6 and 11.

Lalu Yadav On Kumbh

Lalu Yadav had called the Maha Kumbh festival "meaningless" in February, sparking a huge political controversy. "Kumbh ka koi matlab hai? Faltu hai Kumbh (Does Kumbh have any meaning? It's useless)," he had said in response to a question on the massive crowd at the grand festival held in Prayagraj earlier this year.

Slamming the RJD leader, the BJP had then said that such remarks expose his party's mindset towards Hindus. The RJD has always insulted the sentiments of Hindus, Bihar BJP spokesperson Manoj Sharma had said.