Lalu Yadav's Daughter Rohini Acharya To Donate Kidney To Him

Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya, based in Singapore, will donate her kidney to her father

Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Yadav's Singapore-based daughter Rohini Acharya will donate a kidney to her father, a close family member said.

Lalu Yadav, 74, returned last month from Singapore where he had gone for treatment of his kidney problems.

The RJD president, who has been suffering from multiple health problems, was advised a kidney transplant.

His daughter Rohini Acharya, based in Singapore, has stepped in to give her father a new lease of life, a family member told Press Trust of India.

Lalu Yadav, who is currently in Delhi, is out on bail. He has been jailed for his involvement in fodder cases and has been hospitalised several times in Delhi and Ranchi for treatment.

It is not clear where the kidney transplant surgery will happen and when.

