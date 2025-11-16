"Insult To My Sister Is Unbearable": Tej Pratap On Lalu Yadav Family Feud

Tej Pratap Yadav, the estranged son of Lalu Yadav, has made strong remarks over his sister Rohini Acharya's sensational allegations against the family. Acharya had severed ties with the family, allegedly after being held responsible for the RJD's massive setback in the state elections. A slipper was also raised at her, she claimed.

"I tolerated what happened to me. But the insult inflicted on my sister is unbearable under any circumstance," Tej Pratap thundered in an online post, recalling his ouster from the family and the party by his father, Lalu Yadav.

Acharya left for Singapore yesterday after accusing her family of harassment. Tej Pratap said that the incident has shaken him to the core and warned that the people of Bihar will not forgive those who attack his family.

"Ever since I heard the news of slippers being raised at my sister Rohini, the pain in my heart has turned into fire. When the sentiments of the public are hurt, the dust on the intellect is blown away. These few faces have clouded Tejaswi's intellect as well," said the estranged elder brother of Tejashwi Yadav.

He warned of dire consequences and sought permission from his father to allow him to save the dignity of the family.

"The consequences of this injustice will be extremely dire. The reckoning of time is very harsh. I request the honorable RJD National President and my father, my political guru, Shri Lalu Prasad Ji—Father, give me a signal... just one nod, and the people of Bihar will bury these Jaichands themselves. This fight is not about any party—it is about the honor of a family, the dignity of a daughter, and the self-respect of Bihar," he said.

Tej Pratap was disowned by Lalu Yadav and expelled from the RJD over "irresponsible" behaviour in May, after he had admitted on social media that he was "in a relationship." He later claimed that his account was hacked.