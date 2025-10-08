"Lalu Dhritarashtra In Son's Love": Bihar Deputy Chief Minister's Swipe

Invoking a Mahabharata reference, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Vijay Sinha has said Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) founder, has become "Dhritarashtra" out of love for his son and party leader Tejashwi Yadav.

In the Mahabharata, Dhritarashtra was the blind king of Hastinapur and the father of the 100 Kauravas, including Duryodhana. The Dhritarashtra reference is often used to refer to fathers who blindly support their children's decisions.

"Lalu Yadav is at the final threshold of his life, but due to his love for his son, he has become Dhritarashtra. To register his presence in politics, Lalu Yadav keeps defaming Bihar and writing whatever he wants," Sinha said.

This comes after the veteran politician took a swipe at the NDA after the Election Commission announced the poll dates for Bihar. Referring to November 6 and November 11, when polling will be held, the RJD founder posted on X, "6 aur 11, NDA nau do gyarah." This means the NDA will "run" after the polling on November 6 and 11.

This is not the first time the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister has used the Dhritarashtra jibe to target Lalu Yadav. Earlier, when Lalu Yadav had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants "victory in Bihar" but will give a "factory to Gujarat".

"Those who forced Biharis to migrate and ruined Bihar are now at their final stage. Like Dhritarashtra, blinded by affection for his sons, they are once again trying to create unrest in Bihar and disrupt social harmony to destroy the state. But now, Biharis will not tolerate it," Sinha had then said.