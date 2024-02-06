Lal Krishna Advani Made Invaluable Contribution To India's Cultural Heritage, Politics: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with BJP veteran L K Advani.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met BJP veteran L K Advani and congratulated him for getting the Bharat Ratna, saying the former deputy prime minister has made invaluable contribution to the country's cultural heritage, politics and progress.

On February 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Advani will be conferred Bharat Ratna.

"Met respected Shri Lal Krishna Advani today after the announcement of him getting Bharat Ratna and congratulated him. Advani has made invaluable contribution to the country's cultural heritage, politics and progress. The work done by him is a source of inspiration for all of us. By deciding to give Bharat Ratna to respected Advani, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has honoured his tireless struggles and contribution," Amit Shah said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.

आदरणीय श्री लालकृष्ण आडवाणी जी को भारत रत्न मिलने की घोषणा के पश्चात आज उनसे भेंट कर शुभकामनाएँ दीं।



आडवाणी जी ने देश की सांस्कृतिक विरासत, राजनीति और प्रगति में अमूल्य योगदान दिया है। उनके किये गए कार्य हम सब के लिए प्रेरणा स्रोत हैं।



प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने… pic.twitter.com/gr9Yjv1enX — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 6, 2024

BJP president J P Nadda also accompanied Shah in his visit to Advani's residence.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)