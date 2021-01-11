Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary: 10 Inspiring Things About Him

Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary: He gave India the slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'

Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary: The 55th death anniversary of India's second prime minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri is being observed today. A great freedom fighter and statesman - Lal Bahadur Shastri's slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan', capturing the true spirit of India, inspires Indians across generations. Lal Bahadur Shastri's public life has left an indelible mark on the country. He was unique in the way he connected with the common man. Humble, soft-spoken but a strong leader, Lal Bahadur Shastri took over as the Prime Minister in May 1964, after the death of Jawaharlal Nehru. In Independent India's first cabinet, Lal Bahadur Shastri held key portfolios like the Home Affairs and the Railways.

Lal Bahadur Shastri's Death Anniversary: Know things about India's former prime minister that inspire us