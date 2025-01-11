Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts About India's 2nd Prime Minister

The death anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, India's second Prime Minister, is being observed today. He died in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on January 11, 1966, after signing the Tashkent Declaration, ending the 1965 India-Pakistan war. A strong Congressman, Lal Bahadur Shastri held various portfolios and became India's first Railway Minister in 1951. He was also the Home Minister briefly. He coined the popular slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" when India and Pakistan were at war in 1965 and India was facing food scarcity. Mr Shastri served as Prime Minister from 1964 until his death.
Lal Bahadur Shastri lived a life of simplicity. He dedicated his entire life towards the welfare of the poor. He connected with the masses with humility and a gentle demeanour, masking a resolute spirit.
Now, as we mark Lal Bahadur Shastri's 59th death anniversary, here are 8 interesting facts about India's second Prime Minister:
- Lal Bahadur Shastri was known for his honesty and humility throughout his life. He was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1966 and a memorial Vijay Ghat was built for him in Delhi.
- Shastri is not Lal Bahadur Shastri's real surname. It was in Kashi Vidya Peeth, Varanasi, that the bachelor's degree award 'Shastri' was presented to him.
- Lal Bahadur Shastri was a man of tremendous integrity; he resigned from his post of Railways Minister because he felt responsible for a railway accident which had killed many people.
- During the 1965 India-Pak war, when the country faced food scarcity Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was the Prime Minister then, stopped drawing his salary.
- Lal Bahadur Shastri promoted the White Revolution, a countrywide campaign to increase milk production. He supported the Amul milk co-operative at Anand in Gujarat and created the National Dairy Development Board.
- To boost India's food production, Lal Bahadur Shastri promoted the Green Revolution in India in 1965, which led to an increase in food grain production, especially in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
- Lal Bahadur Shastri's slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' during the 1965 war boosted the morale of the soldiers as well as farmers amid food scarcity.
- Lal Bahadur Shastri's tenure as the Prime Minister was only for 19 months. He died in Tashkent on January 11, 1966.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world