Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts About India's 2nd Prime Minister

The death anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, India's second Prime Minister, is being observed today. He died in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on January 11, 1966, after signing the Tashkent Declaration, ending the 1965 India-Pakistan war. A strong Congressman, Lal Bahadur Shastri held various portfolios and became India's first Railway Minister in 1951. He was also the Home Minister briefly. He coined the popular slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" when India and Pakistan were at war in 1965 and India was facing food scarcity. Mr Shastri served as Prime Minister from 1964 until his death.

Lal Bahadur Shastri lived a life of simplicity. He dedicated his entire life towards the welfare of the poor. He connected with the masses with humility and a gentle demeanour, masking a resolute spirit.

Now, as we mark Lal Bahadur Shastri's 59th death anniversary, here are 8 interesting facts about India's second Prime Minister: