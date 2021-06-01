Lakshadweep Crisis: Amit Shah Assures BJP Delegation On Resolving All Concerns

Amit Shah assured the BJP delegation that all concerns of the locals will be addressed.

A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Lakshadweep met party chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and discussed the situation in the union territory and the concerns of the locals.

"A BJP delegation from Lakshadweep met party chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah. We thoroughly discussed the situation in Lakshadweep. Shah said 'we're with people of Lakshadweep. We'll address all of their worries'," said BJP's in-charge for Lakshadweep, AP Abdullakutty.

Over the last week, several leaders have called for a new administrator in the Lakshadweep islands, including Lakshadweep MP and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Mohammed Faizal.

Faizal accused Administrator Praful Khoda Patel of implementing anti-people rules and regulations and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to 'listen to the outcry of the local people and send in a new Administrator."

Youth Congress Kerala President and Congress MLA Shafi Parambil even wrote to the Chief Minister of Kerala, Opposition Leader, and the Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly requesting to pass a resolution "as a solidarity of the Malayalee community to the struggle of the people of Lakshadweep" against the new authoritarian decisions taken by the current Administrator of Lakshadweep Praful Patel.

Congress had written to President Ram Nath Kovind alleging that the current Administrator of Lakshadweep Praful Patel had taken "authoritarian measures" and demanded his recall.

In a letter written to the President, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that there is apprehension among the people of Lakshadweep and resultant widespread protests "owing to the authoritarian measures taken by the current Administrator Praful Patel".

Praful Patel, who was appointed as the Administrator of Lakshadweep in December 2020 is facing opposition over policies introduced by him from the people of the union territory and politicians, both from within Lakshadweep and neighbouring state Kerala.

The Collector had defended the laws imposed by Administrator Praful Khoda Patel earlier as well and said people with vested interests are propagating misinformation about him.

In a press note, he said, "A few days ago, 300 kg heroin with an international value of 3,000 crores and 5 AK-47 rifles and 1,000 live rounds were confiscated. Similarly, many cases of illegal smuggling of Marijuana and liquor and POCSO have also been reported here. In this small UT, the future of youth is expected to be clouded by such illegal business. Keeping this in mind, strict and stringent laws are needed so that the youth here are not misguided. People having personal interests in such illegal business are propagating against the imposition of strict laws."

He added that the administration is also taking action to remove illegal encroachments at various places over the years in Lakshadweep, in protest of which, self-motivated propaganda is being carried out by the people with vested interests.

Congress leader and Kerala MP Hibi Eden has also written to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah urging them to "protect the interests and culture of the islanders."

Hibi Eden raised objection on Lakshadweep Administrator's decision to take over the control of the Administrative powers of elected zilla panchayat regarding-- Education, Health care, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.