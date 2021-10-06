Cops Search 'Every Vehicle' As Congress's Sachin Pilot On Way To UP's Sitapur, Lakhimpur

Sachin Pilot landed in Delhi today and set out for UP's Sitapur by road straight from the airport

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot landed in Delhi this morning and set out for Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur by road straight from the airport, sources close to him said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is in detention at the PAC compound in UP's Sitapur since Monday morning. She was on her way to meet the families of farmers killed in Sunday's violence in UP's Lahimpur Kheri when she was stopped.

Sachin Pilot, who arrived in Delhi on a flight from Jaipur, will also try to visit UP's Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the grieving families, the sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

The Ghaziabad Police, meanwhile, launched a special checking drive upon getting information about Sachin Pilot's intended visit to UP's Lakhimpur Kheri.

"Every vehicle is being checked. The Ghaziabad administration will not permit Sachin Pilot to go Lakhimpur as his presence may cause law and order problems there," City Superintendent of Police (second) Gyanendra Singh, who is on duty at Ghazipur border, told news agency Press Trust of India.

Four of the eight dead in Sunday's violence in Lakhimpur Kheri were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles reportedly driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

The four others included two BJP workers, a driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, and Raman Kashyap, a journalist working for a private TV channel, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

While the first three were allegedly beaten to death by agitating farmers, the journalist, according to his father, died after being hit by a vehicle when he was covering news of farmers' protest against KP Maurya's visit to minister Ajay Mishra's native place.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)