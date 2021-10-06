In UP Farmers-Run-Over Controversy, 10 New, Big Developments

The meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Ajay Mishra came amid opposition demands for his dismissal over allegations that his son ran over the peacefully protesting farmers on Sunday.

Ajay Mishra has denied that he is under pressure to step down. "Why would I [resign]? There is no pressure on us, We will investigate this, and those involved, who conspired, will take action against them," he has told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

A five-member team of the Congress, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have been cleared for a visit to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of farmers who died on Sunday.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was lodged ta a guest house in Sitapur after her arrest on Monday, will meet the Congress team in Uttar Pradesh.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has also received permission to visit Lakhimpur after the party's huge protest in Chandigarh today.

All parties are permitted to visit Lakhimpur; but only five people will be allowed, UP's Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

Opposition parties have been clamouring to go to Lakhimpur since Sunday, but the state police did not allow anyone, citing law and order situation.

CRPF personnel have now been deployed at the arrival gate of the Lucknow airport in anticipation of the visits.

Three of the farmers who died on Sunday were cremated yesterday. The fourth farmer, Gurvinder Sngh, who was allegedly shot by the minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Misra, was cremated today after a second postmortem.