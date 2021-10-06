BJP Has 'Surpassed Atrocities By British': Akhilesh Yadav On UP Violence

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded Rs two crore for the families of farmers who died. (File)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the BJP government is committing more atrocities than the British, and that its Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra, is threatening to suppress farmers' voices.

"The BJP government has surpassed the atrocities committed by the British. Its minister of state of home is threatening farmers to suppress their voice. Such tone and tenor should not be there in democracy," Mr Yadav said, addressing a program at Sunaseer Nath Gurudwara.

"There were cruel rulers in the world but in the BJP regime, the voice of democracy is being crushed. In the nearby Lakhimpur district, Sikhs and farmers were crushed and killed. Never has such an incident taken place in the world," he said.

Mr Yadav demanded Rs two crore for the families of the four farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, along with the arrest of the accused.

Highlighting the poor law-and-order situation in the state, Mr Yadav said an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and six police officers are missing, while those involved in the Lakhimpur case are not being arrested.

He said if the Centre's three farm laws were implemented, then the farmers will have no benefit.

Attacking Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mr Yadav said the person who is ruling is not a 'yogi', because "a yogi remains at a distance from desires, and understands grief and problems of others."

"Those who have read Guru Granth Sahib and Gita know who and how yogis are," he said.

Mr Yadav said he appreciated the farmers for continuing their agitation and criticised the BJP for labelling them terrorists and defaming them.

"If farmers are terrorists, they (BJP) should not eat what they cultivate in their fields," he said.