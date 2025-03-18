Lado Lakshmi Yojana: Haryana Government's Rs 5,000 Crore Scheme For Women

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Monday the Lado Lakshmi Yojana as part of his Rs 2.05 lakh crore tax-free Budget for 2025-26. The Budget outlined key initiatives to make the state "future capable."

Lado Lakshmi Yojana

Under this scheme,

Women will receive Rs 2,100 per month as direct financial support.

A Rs 5,000 crore provision has been made for the scheme in the 2025-26 budget, the Chief Minister said.

The scheme is being finalised, and details regarding eligibility criteria, application process, and disbursement mechanisms will be released soon.

As Mr Saini announced the scheme, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda asked, "Will all women get it?"

In response, Mr Saini said, "We are preparing the criteria."

Later, he told reporters that the eligibility framework would be finalised and presented before the Cabinet for approval.

Other Key Announcements In The Budget

Department of Future and AI Mission - Mr Saini proposed creating a Department of Future to drive Haryana's technological and economic growth. As part of this vision, the Haryana AI Mission will be launched with Rs 474 crore assistance from the World Bank. AI hubs will be set up in Gurugram and Panchkula, training over 50,000 youth and professionals in advanced technologies.

Startup and Drug Prevention Initiatives - To boost startups, the government will encourage private investors to create a Rs 2,000 crore 'fund of funds' for innovation and entrepreneurship. The state will also establish the Substance Abuse and Narcotics Knowledge Awareness and Liberation Programme Authority, with an initial Rs 10 crore allocation to combat drug abuse.

Agriculture and Horticulture Development - The government plans to strengthen Haryana's agricultural sector by setting up a Horticulture Research Centre in Palwal and a flower market in Gurugram, to support farmers and promote agribusiness.

The budget outlay for 2025-26 stands at Rs 2,05,017.29 crore, which is a 13.7 per cent increase from the revised estimates of 2024-25. In his two-and-a-half-hour speech, Mr Saini claimed that his five-month-old government has already fulfilled 19 out of 217 poll promises, with 90 more to be completed in the coming fiscal year.