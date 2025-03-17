Haryana Presents Rs 2.05 Lakh Crore Budget, Aim To Make State "Future Capable"

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday presented the budget for financial year 2025-26 envisaging an outlay Rs 2.05 lakh crore with an aim to make the state 'future capable'.

Presenting the budget in state Assembly, CM Saini said that he received around 11,000 suggestions from various sections regarding the state budget.

Sharing details of his proposals in the budget, CM Saini said a new department named "Department of Future" will be created to make Haryana "future capable".

CM Saini, who holds the finance portfolio, said the budget envisaging an outlay of Rs 2,05,017.29 crore for 2025-26, up 13.70 per cent from revised estimates of 2024-25.

He said that in the last 10 years, the Haryana government laid great emphasis on e-governance and that his government has fulfilled 19 out of 217 promises of the poll manifesto.

"In this direction, my proposal is to establish Haryana AI (Artificial Intelligence) Mission, in which the World Bank has assured to provide assistance of Rs 474 crore," he said.

This AI mission will establish hubs in Gurugram and Panchkula, he said in the House.

To promote startups, the Haryana government will encourage private investors to create a 'fund of funds' of Rs 2,000 crore.

CM Saini also proposed setting up of Substance Abuse and Narcotics Knowledge Awareness and Liberation Programme Authority to save people from drug abuse. He has earmarked Rs 10 crore for the authority.

Also, Rs 5,000 crore has been proposed for Rs 2,100 monthly assistance to women under 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana' for 2025-26.

The chief minister also proposed to set up a Horticulture Research Centre in Palwal and flower market in Gurugram.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)