Arrested Pak Intel Operative Linked To Sonam Wangchuk: Ladakh Top Cop

A Pakistan angle has emerged in the probe against Ladakh statehood activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was arrested yesterday for allegedly instigating a mob that led to violent clashes and the death of four protesters in Ladakh last Wednesday.

Ladakh Director General of Police (DGP) SD Singh Jamwal questioned Mr Wangchuk's Pakistan visits at a press conference this afternoon. He said the activist had attended a Dawn event in Pakistan and accused him of trying to sabotage the statehood talks with the centre.

He also informed about the arrest of a Pakistan Intelligence Operative (PIO) linked to Mr Wangchuk's arrest and clues regarding the activist being in touch with Pakistani people.

"We also arrested a Pakistan PIO in the recent past who was in touch with him and was reporting back across. We have a record of this. He (Mr Wangchuk) had attended a Dawn event in Pakistan. He also visited Bangladesh. There is a big question mark on him," said DGP Jamwal in response to an NDTV question. Later speaking to NDTV's Aditya Raj Kaul about the PIO, he said, "We found somebody who was sending things across. We have put that person on surveillance."

Sonam Wangchuk has been charged under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) that provides for long preventive detention without any scope for bail. Sources suggest he has been shifted to a facility in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. A curfew has been imposed in Leh, and internet services have been snapped to stop the spread of misinformation.

There are plans, however, to relax the curfew.

"We have decided to relax the curfew from 1 pm-3 pm in a staggered manner. It will be relaxed in the Old City. And in the new area, we will relax it from 3.30 pm-5.30 pm," said DGP Jamwal.

Sharing details about the charges against Mr Wangchuk, he accused him of instigating violence in Leh on September 24. "Sonam Wangchuk has had a history of instigating (people). He has referred to the Arab Spring, Nepal, and Bangladesh," said the senior cop.

Further accusing the activist of sabotaging the talks with the centre, he said, "This involved some so-called environmental activists; there is a question mark on their credibility as well. They tried to hijack the platform, and the prime name here is Sonam Wangchuk, who has earlier also delivered such statements and worked to derail the process."

An investigation is also underway into his alleged foreign funding violations. "The FCRA violation is a clear-cut case; it will be investigated by another agency," said the DGP.