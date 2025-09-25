Ladakh Violence: 4 Dead, 80 Injured, Centre Says Situation Under Control

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday said that the situation in Ladakh is under control and that there have been no incidents of violence since 4 pm.

In a statement, the home ministry also urged individuals to refrain from circulating old and provocative videos in the media and on social media platforms.

"Barring unfortunate incidents that happened early in the day, the situation in Ladakh is brought under control by 4 pm," the statement said.

The home ministry also stated that the central government stands committed to the aspiration of the people of Ladakh by providing adequate constitutional safeguards.

The statehood for Ladakh movement descended into violence, arson, and street clashes in Leh on Wednesday, leaving four people dead and at least 80 injured, including 40 police personnel, officials said.

Police and paramilitary forces, deployed in strength across the town, lobbed teargas shells to bring the situation under control, officials added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)