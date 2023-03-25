Ladakh To Get 500 Mobile Towers In Boost To Internet Connection, 5G

Mobile network for locals and troops in various parts of Ladakh remained a problem (Representational)

The government will install some 500 mobile towers in Ladakh to boost communication and 5G internet service in the region. It will help counter China's massive infrastructure move including installation of mobile towers near the Line of Actual Control, or LAC.

Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said all area in Ladakh will get 4G and 5G service after the towers are installed.

"About 500 towers have been sanctioned for Ladakh. All areas in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will get 4G and 5G service," the Union Minister said.

Besides infrastructure challenges in border areas, several areas in Ladakh are facing communication problems.

Locals alleged that while China has installed multiple mobile towers close to the LAC, they are facing mobile and internet connectivity issues.

Since 2020, the army has made a massive troop induction in Ladakh region to match the number of Chinese soldiers deployed along the LAC. A protracted stand-off continues along LAC since May 2020 after the Galwan clashes, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action and several Chinese soldiers were also killed.

But mobile network for locals and troops deployed in various parts of Ladakh remained a problem.

Mr Vaishnaw said a massive infrastructure push in communications across the country is being made from September this year and 300 mobile towers will be installed everyday.

This is part of the revamping of state-owned BSNL, which is often blamed for providing poor mobile and Internet services compare to private players.

With the infrastructure push, Mr Vaishnaw said BSNL will provide 4G and 5G services in all parts of the country.