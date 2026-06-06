Ladakh Sees Historic 121% Jump In Tourists In May, 72,834 Arrivals Recorded

Sustained efforts and reforms to enhance tourist-friendly infrastructure and atmosphere have resulted in a massive 121 per cent jump in tourist arrivals in Ladakh in May as compared to last year.

Tourist arrivals during the first five months of 2026 - January to May - have also registered a substantial growth of 44 per cent, compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has attributed this significant growth to a series of reforms in the tourism sector and the creation of tourist-friendly infrastructure and amenities. Initiatives like tourism sector reforms to reduce compliance burden, simplifying the cumbersome documentation and granting "Industry" status to hotels and guest houses in Ladakh have developed confidence among tourism stakeholders, including hoteliers, guest house owners, tour operators, and others.

The most significant increase in tourist footfall has been recorded in May 2026, which has emerged as a landmark month for tourism in Ladakh. The Union Territory welcomed 72,834 tourists in May 2026, compared to 32,927 tourists during May 2025, registering an unprecedented growth of 121.20 per cent.

Ladakh saw 1,17,546 tourists between January and May 2026, compared to 81,827 tourists during the corresponding period in 2025, registering a year-on-year growth of 43.65%. However, compared to the period of January to May in 2024, when 51,520 visitors arrived in Leh, total arrivals in 2026 have marked an impressive 128% growth.

Recently, the Ladakh administration has undertaken sustained initiatives to promote the Union Territory across domestic and international markets, strengthen tourism infrastructure, improve connectivity, diversify tourism products and encourage year-round tourism.

This has led to an increase in footfall of foreign tourists in Ladakh by over 15%. Foreign tourist arrivals in the first five months of 2026 stood at 6,961, compared to 6,026 foreign tourists from January to May 2025. Thailand (1,321), Vietnam (722), and the United States (642) have emerged as leading source countries, whereas countries like Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France continue to contribute significantly.

"The remarkable increase in tourist arrivals in Ladakh this year reflects the success of our collective efforts to promote Ladakh as a year-round destination. We have focused on strengthening infrastructure, improving connectivity, promoting winter tourism, adventure tourism, wildlife tourism, Astro tourism, eco-tourism and cultural tourism while ensuring sustainable development. This growth has brought renewed optimism and economic opportunities for tourism stakeholders across Ladakh," LG Saxena said.

Saxena noted that the encouraging figures have brought significant relief and renewed confidence among tourism stakeholders, including hoteliers, guest house owners, tour operators, transport operators, homestay owners, artisans, entrepreneurs and local communities whose livelihoods are closely linked to the tourism sector.