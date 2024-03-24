'Ladakh Capital Of Courage': Rajnath Singh Celebrates Holi With Soldiers In Leh

The defence minister applied tilak with 'gulal' on soldiers' foreheads

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday celebrated Holi with Army jawans in Leh and lauded them for protecting the country from enemies while braving extreme weather conditions.

Mr Singh was earlier supposed to go to Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, but his visit was cancelled due to inclement weather. The minister was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande.

The defence minister applied tilak with 'gulal' on soldiers' foreheads.

Addressing the soldiers after celebrating the festival of colours, Mr Singh said Ladakh is the national capital of courage and bravery.

Delighted to celebrate Holi with the soldiers of Indian Armed Forces in Leh, Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/lgff7UXxhA — Rajnath Singh (मोदी का परिवार) (@rajnathsingh) March 24, 2024

"Like we have the national capital in Delhi, the economic capital in Mumbai, and the technological capital in Bengaluru, similarly Ladakh is India's capital of courage and bravery.

"When everyone wants to hide in their homes due to extreme weather conditions, you stand up to protect the country from its enemies with unwavering willpower," he said.

The country will always be indebted to the soldiers for their devotion and service, the minister said.

"You are doing divine work. You are ready to fire at the enemy and take a bullet to your chest and it is due to this that the people of the country can celebrate Holi peacefully," he said.

"I feel that all of you, while protecting us from the enemies, are no less than protector gods for us," he told the soldiers.

Mr Singh reiterated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government's commitment to the welfare of the armed forces and their families.

"It is our duty to take care of you, your children and parents. Our government is always working for the forces of the country with the same zeal with which you are working for this country," he said.

When he took over as the defence minister five years ago, Mr Singh said, he visited Siachen first.

"Today, it was not possible to go to Siachen due to bad weather. Therefore, I wish a happy Holi to all soldiers deployed there," he said, adding that playing Holi with jawans is one of the happiest moments for him.

"We all know that there is a tradition in our country that whenever there is any auspicious occasion, we start it by worshipping our beloved God. Even when we have a feast, it is offered to God first.

"The first lamp of Diwali, the first colour of Holi, all this should be in the name of our protectors, our soldiers. Festivals should first be celebrated at the peaks of Siachen and Kargil, on sandy plains of Rajasthan and with the Navy personnel aboard the submarine in the depths of the Indian Ocean," the defence minister said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)