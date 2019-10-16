Labourer From Chhattisgarh Killed By Terrorists In Kashmir's Pulwama

The J&K Police are looking for the terrorists who killed a labourer from Chhattisgarh

A labourer from Chhattisgarh was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama today, less than three days after a truck driver was shot dead in Shopian. Sources said the terrorists have been targeting labourers, who have come to Jammu and Kashmir from outside the state, to create fear among them and disrupt trade.

"Terrorists killed a civilian in Kakpora area of Pulwama. Area has been cordoned and searches are going on. Further details shall follow," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

Monday's killing of the man from Rajasthan who was driving a truck from an orchard was carried out by terrorists in desperation as transportation of fruit has picked up in Kashmir valley, the police said.

Post-paid mobile communication that was blocked since August 5, when the centre announced its two big decisions - the scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and the state's bifurcation into two union territories - was restored.

One of the two terrorists involved on Monday's incident is a Pakistani national, the police said.

Last week, seven people were injured in Kashmir's Srinagar after a grenade attack by terrorists in a market area. The attack had come days after terrorists had thrown a grenade in south Kashmir's Anantnag, injuring 14.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.