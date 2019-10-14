Truck Driver Killed, Orchard Owner Beaten Up By Terrorists J&K: Police

An orchard owner was also beaten up by the terrorists, police said. (Representational)

A truck driver from Rajasthan was shot dead on Monday by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, police said. The incident took place on a day when the state administration restored postpaid mobile communication that was blocked in August, when the centre announced its two massive decisions -- the scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and the state's bifurcation into two union territories.

The police said two terrorists attacked the truck and shot dead its driver, identified as Shrief Khan. The vehicle is registered in Rajasthan. One of terrorists involved in the violence is reported to be from Pakistan, the police added.

An orchard owner was also beaten up by the terrorists, police said, adding the attack was an act of desperation as fruit transportation has picked up in the Valley.

An operation has been launched in the area to track down the terrorists.

Before announcing its decisions, the centre had taken a slew of precautionary measures - including detention of politicians, extra security and evacuation of tourists -- to prevent backlash. Telephone communication, including internet services, was also suspended.

State government spokesperson Rohit Kansal on Saturday said restrictions on movement of people have been lifted in "over 99 per cent" areas of the state and said the curbs were necessary to prevent "externally-aided terrorists" from disturbing the peace in the state.

Last week, at least seven people were injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar after a grenade attack by terrorists in a market area. The attack had come days after terrorists had thrown a grenade in south Kashmir's Anantnag, injuring 14.

