Labour Unrest At Indian Oil's Panipat Refinery, Work Stops Amid Clashes

Tension at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) refinery in Panipat continued for the third consecutive day on Wednesday as contract labourers intensified their protest, leading to clashes with the police and a complete halt in construction activities.

The unrest escalated when workers blocked the refinery road and staged a sit-in demonstration.

According to sources, police and administrative officials attempted to persuade the protesting labourers to clear the road, but the situation turned volatile. Stone-pelting was reported during the confrontation, prompting the police to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

Reports said one worker suffered a fractured arm and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Heavy police deployment, reinforced by CISF personnel, has been made at all refinery gates to prevent further escalation.

Senior officials of the administration and the police, remain stationed at the site, holding discussions with worker representatives and contractors.

Labourers, however, made it clear that they will resume work only after receiving written assurance that their demands will be met. As a result, key construction works, including the refinery's P-25 project, remain completely stalled.

The protest began on Monday, when thousands of workers allegedly clashed with security personnel, damaged vehicles, and forced CISF to resort to aerial firing. Since then, the atmosphere around the refinery has remained tense.

Key Demands of the Workers: