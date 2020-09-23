3 Labour Code Bills Passed In Rajya Sabha Amid Opposition Boycott

Three labour code bills were passed by the Rajya Sabha today as opposition protests over farm bills raged outside parliament. The opposition, which boycotted both houses since yesterday, earlier wrote to Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu, asking that the bills not be passed "unilaterally". "Don't let it get passed unilaterally... will be a blot on democracy," wrote the opposition, which has been on the warpath since the Deputy Chairman of the upper house did not allow physical voting for the contentious farm bills on Sunday. Both houses of parliament will adjourn indefinitely today in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has hit more than 25 parliamentarians till now.