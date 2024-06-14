Wedding In July, Family Tries To Contact Indian Missing After Kuwait Fire

A middle-aged woman from Bihar has been frantically calling up her son since she heard about the fire that claimed the lives of 49 people, mostly Indians, in a building in Kuwait.

She has failed to get any information about the whereabouts of her son, who was supposed to get married next month.

Madina Khatoon said her eldest son Kalu Khan had been living in that building, and was about to return home for the wedding.

"I spoke to him over the phone at around 11 pm on Tuesday. He told me he would come to Darbhanga on July 5 as his marriage is scheduled for next month," she told media persons.

A resident of Naina Ghat area in Bihar's Darbhanga district, Khatoon said that her son had been living in Kuwait for several years.

According to villagers, Mr Khan was working as a skilled labourer in Kuwait.

When she got information that the fire broke out in the same building where her son lived, she tried frantically contacting him.

"But he is not responding to my calls. We have no information about his whereabouts," Kalu Khan's inconsolable mother said.

She said she had no idea about what exactly happened to her son.

"He is my eldest son. We tried to contact authorities concerned in this regard, but all our efforts were in vain. We have sent his photographs to embassy officials. Now, we are waiting for an update. We are also in touch with district administration," she said.

"I am praying from the almighty that I get some good news about my son," Ms Khatoon said while sobbing.

According to the Kuwaiti authorities, the fire broke out in a building in the southern city of Mangaf, in which 49 foreign workers, including around 40 Indians, were killed, while 50 others were injured.

