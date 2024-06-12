'Kuwait Building Fire A Reminder How Much Our Migrants Suffer': Shashi Tharoor

A fire broke out in a building housing workers in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait

Following the fire mishap in Kuwait which took away over 40 lives and left over 50 injured, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that it was "truly tragic" and hoped that the Kuwait government takes action against those responsible.

"I know it's truly, truly tragic. They had packed about a couple of hundred people into that building and it's really sad to hear that the fire killed, I believe they initially said 35. Now it looks like 41. Dozens more are injured. So it's a terrible situation", Mr Tharoor said while speaking to ANI.

"It's a reminder, sadly, of how much our migrant workers suffer when they go abroad hoping to make something to support their families at home and they end up in these kinds of terrible conditions. I pray and hope that the government of Kuwait will take very stern action against whoever is responsible and will also help compensate the families who lost their loved ones", he added.

Earlier today, a fire broke out in a building housing workers in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait.

Over 40 people have died and more than 50 have been injured in the Kuwait fire incident.

Among those 50, over 30 have been Indian workers who are currently getting treated in the hospitals in Kuwait.

The Indian ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika visited the Al-Adan hospital where over 30 Indian workers are being treated.

"Amb @AdarshSwaika visited the Al-Adan hospital where over 30 Indian workers injured in today's fire incident have been admitted. He met a number of patients and assured them of full assistance from the Embassy," the Indian embassy in Kuwait shared on X.

The ambassador also visited Farwaniya Hospital, where six workers, who are expected to be mostly Indians, who got injured in the fire incident were admitted.

Among those six, the hospital authorities confirmed that four of them have been released, one has shifted to Jahra Hospital and one in the ward is stable now.

Moreover, envoy Swaik also paid a visit to Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital, where reportedly, 11 injured workers were admitted.

Earlier today, the Indian envoy also visited the incident site in Mangaf to ascertain the situation and emphasised that the embassy is in touch with the concerned authorities for necessary action.

Further, the Indian embassy has also put an emergency helpline number and has urged all the concerned people to connect over the helpline for updates.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed shock over the deaths of over 40 people in a fire in the city of Kuwait.

Mr Jaishankar further expressed condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured people early and full recovery.

"Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard," he added in his post.

After this tragic incident, Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad al-Yousuf al-Sabah paid a visit to the site and ordered the arrest of the building's owner, as per Al Jazeera.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)