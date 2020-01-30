''Kutte Ki Maut'' For Those Indulging In Anti-National Acts: UP Minister

Uttar Pradesh minister Raghuraj Singh made the controversial remarks on Wednesday. (File)

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Raghuraj Singh on Wednesday said that "anti-nationals" will be given "kutte ki maut" (death of a dog) and went on to say that Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) can be renamed as "Hindustan University".

Addressing a gathering in Aligarh, he said that if they wish, they can change the name of Aligarh Muslim University to ''Hindustan University'' whenever they want to.

"Whosoever indulges in anti-national activities will be given ''kutte ki maut'' (death of a dog). The police have been instructed to kill such persons immediately in the encounter," he said.

"I want to say it to the Mullahs of Aligarh Muslim University that whenever we want, we will change its name to Hindustan University," he said.

This controversial statement by Raghuraj Singh came weeks after he threatened to "bury alive" those raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Referring to the protests held by students of Aligarh Muslim University, Mr Singh said, "You will take tax money for your university and raise slogans against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi? I will bury you alive," Mr Singh said.

The minister was addressing a public gathering in Aligarh on Sunday, organised in support of the newly amended citizenship law.