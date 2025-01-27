Kumbh Is A Blueprint For Sustainable Civilization, Says Gautam Adani

The Kumbh isn't just a religious gathering but a blueprint for sustainable civilization, a testament to cultural authenticity and a living example of tradition adapting to modernity, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has said and noted that India's strength, as it marches to becoming a global superpower, lies not just "in what we build but in what we preserve".

Gautam Adani, in an article on LinkedIn, also spoke about the unique insights from Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in terms of inclusive growth, spiritual technology, and cultural confidence.

Gautam Adani, who visited the Maha Kumbh Mela earlier this month, said it reflects the essence of India's soft power and is probably the world's largest management case study.

He said India's true strength lies in its soul, "where growth is not just economic power" but a confluence of human consciousness and service.

"This is the lesson Kumbh teaches us - that true legacy is not in structures built, but in the consciousness, we build - and that thrives for centuries. Therefore, the next time you hear about India's growth story, remember: our most successful project isn't a massive port or a renewable energy park - it's a spiritual gathering that has run successfully for centuries, serving millions without depleting resources or losing its soul. That's the real India story. That's the leadership lesson the world needs now."

Gautam Adani said that in the vast landscape of human gatherings, nothing quite compares to the Kumbh Mela.

"As a company, we have been deeply engaged this year in the Mela - and, every single time I have a discussion on this subject, I am humbled by the vision our forefathers had. As someone who has built ports, airports and energy networks across India, I find myself astonished by this magnificent demonstration of what I call 'spiritual infrastructure' - a force that has sustained our civilization for millennia," he said.

"When Harvard Business School studied the Kumbh Mela's logistics, they marvelled at its scale. But, as an Indian, I see something deeper: the world's most successful pop-up megacity isn't just about numbers - it's about eternal principles that we at the Adani Group strive to embrace," he added.

The Adani Group Chairman said every 12 years, a temporary city larger than New York materializes on the banks of sacred rivers.

"No board meetings. No PowerPoint presentations. No venture capital. Just pure, time-tested Indian jugaad (innovation) backed by centuries of iterative learnings," he said.

Mentioning 'scale with soul', 'sustainable before sustainability was cool' and 'leadership through service' as three indestructible pillars of Kumbh leadership, he said at the religious gathering, scale isn't just about size - it's about impact.

"When 200 million people gather with dedication and service, it is not just an event but a unique confluence of souls. This is what I call 'spiritual economies of scale.' The larger it grows, the more efficient it becomes, not just materially but in human and humanity terms. True scale is not measured in metrics but in the moments of unity it creates."

He said long before ESG became a boardroom buzzword, the Kumbh Mela practiced circular economy principles.

"Perhaps there's a lesson here for our modern development paradigms. Progress, after all, is not in what we take from the earth, but in how we give back to it," he said.

Gautam Adani said there is no single controlling authority and true leadership lies not in giving orders but in the ability to take everyone along.

"Various akharas (religious orders), local authorities and volunteers work in harmony. It's leadership through service, not dominance - a principle that modern corporations would do well to study. It teaches us that great leaders do not command or control - they create conditions for others to work together and collectively rise. Service is devotion, service is prayer and service itself is God," he said.

Noting that Kumbh Mela has teachings for global business, he said it offers unique insights as India aims to be a USD 10 trillion economy.

"The Mela welcomes everyone - from sadhus to CEOs, villagers to foreign tourists. It's the ultimate example of what we at Adani group call 'Growth with Goodness'," he said.

Gautam Adani said Kumbh showcases spiritual technology - time-tested systems for managing human consciousness at scale.

"This soft infrastructure is as crucial as physical infrastructure in an era where the biggest threat is mental illness! In an era of global homogenization, the Kumbh stands as a testament to cultural authenticity. It's not a museum piece - it's a living, breathing example of tradition adapting to modernity," he said.

"Our ancient civilization didn't just build monuments - it created living systems that sustain millions. This is what we must aspire to in modern India - not just building infrastructure, but nurturing ecosystems. And, while nations compete with military might and economic muscle, the Kumbh represents India's unique soft power. Vasudeva Kutumbukam! It's not just about hosting the world's largest gathering. It's about showcasing a sustainable model of human organization that has survived millennia," he added.

Gautam Adani said Kumbh poses a profound question for modern leaders. "Can we build organizations that last not just years, but centuries? Can our systems handle not just scale, but soul?" he asked.

Referring to lessons such as sustainable resource management, harmonious mass collaboration, technology with a human touch, leadership through service and scale without losing soul, he said learnings from Kumbh are more relevant than ever in an age of AI, climate crisis and social fragmentation.

"As India marches towards becoming a global superpower, we must remember: our strength lies not just in what we build, but in what we preserve. The Kumbh isn't just a religious gathering - it's a blueprint for sustainable civilization. It is a reminder for me that true scale isn't measured in balance sheets but in positive impact on human consciousness," Gautam Adani said.

The Adani Group and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) have joined hands to serve meals to devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

The Mahaprasad Seva will be offered for the entire duration of the Mahakumbh Mela, from January 13 to February 26.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)