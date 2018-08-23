Kuldip Nayar's Death A Loss To Indian Journalism: Amit Shah

The eminent journalist and author, who fiercely fought for press freedom and protecting civil liberties, passed away early today. He was 95.

All India | | Updated: August 23, 2018 15:39 IST
Amit Shah had met Kuldip Nayar on June 9 as part of his party's 'Sampark for Samarthan' campaign.

New Delhi: 

Condoling the death of veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar, BJP president Amit Shah said today that his firm stand against the Emergency can never be forgotten and his demise is a loss to Indian journalism.

"My condolences on the sad demise of veteran journalist & former Rajya Sabha member, Kuldip Nayar ji. I had met him a few months back. He was full of energy and humour. Nayar ji's firm stand against Emergency can never be forgotten. His passing away is a loss to India's journalism," Mr Shah said in tweet.

He had met Nayar on June 9 as part of his party's 'Sampark for Samarthan' (contact for support) campaign.

