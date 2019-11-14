Pakistan Rules Out Any Deal With India In Kulbhushan Jadhav Case

Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court

Pakistan has ruled out any deal with India in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case and said any step taken to implement the International Court of Justice's decision will be according to its Constitution.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal's remarks came a day after Pakistan Army said that the government was considering various legal options for the review of Mr Jadhav's case.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017. India has maintained that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

In a major victory for India, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on July 17 ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence given to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Mohammad Faisal in his weekly press briefing in Islamabad said, "There will be no deal...all decisions will be as per local laws."

He said that any step taken to implement the decision of the ICJ regarding Mr Jadhav will be according to the Constitution.

During Mr Jadhav's trial in the ICJ, India had argued that consular access was being denied to its national in violation of the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

Rejecting Pakistan's objection to admissibility of the Indian application in the case, the ICJ in its 42-page order held that "a continued stay of execution constitutes an indispensable condition for the effective review" of the sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav that had strained relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The bench, however, rejected some remedies sought by India, including annulment of the military court's decision convicting Mr Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.

After much dilly-dallying, Pakistan on September 2 granted India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav under the direction of the ICJ.

Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Kulbhushan Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.