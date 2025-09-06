Kuki Body Clarifies On "Free Movement"; Manipur Top Official Says Will Honour Agreement

Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel on Friday said the renegotiated suspension of operations (SoO) agreement signed with Kuki, Zomi and Hmar insurgent groups will be honoured, adding the government is making all efforts to restore normalcy in the state.

Two umbrella organisations representing 24 Kuki, Zomi and Hmar insurgent groups signed the suspension of operations (SoO) agreement with the Centre and the state government on re-negotiated terms and conditions on Thursday.

The insurgents agreed to relocate designated camps from vulnerable areas, maintain territorial integrity of Manipur, while also at the same time working for a solution to bring lasting peace and stability in the state.

"The government is making all efforts to bring back normalcy in Manipur. Everything is on the paper... Whatever agreement has been signed will be honoured," Mr Goel told reporters on the sidelines of a Teachers' Day event in the state capital Imphal on Friday.

The SoO agreement was first formally signed in 2008. Every year, a joint monitoring group reviews the agreement and decides its future. Broadly, the SoO agreement says the insurgents are to stay at designated camps and their weapons kept in locked storage, to be monitored regularly.

The Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People's Front (UPF), which represent two dozen insurgent groups, in a joint statement said the renewed SoO agreement aims to pave the way for a negotiated political settlement under the Constitution.

"It is imperative to underscore that any territorial integrity or unilateral administrative assertions by a particular state to alter boundaries the Indian Constitution provides a clear framework under Articles 1, 3, and 368 for any territorial reconfiguration, which must be initiated and ratified by parliament, not through executive overreach or judicial misinterpretation," they said.

Kuki Zo Council On Free Movement

The Churachandpur-based Kuki Zo Council (KZC), which represents the civilian side and also works closely with the Kuki insurgent groups, after the meeting in Delhi clarified on what free movement on National Highway-02 in Manipur meant.

It said the Imphal-Dimapur NH-02 has never been closed or blocked, and has consistently remained open for commuters and cargo. "Therefore, the question of 'reopening' does not arise, contrary to certain media reports," KZC spokesperson Ginza Vualzong said in a statement on Thursday.

However, it was the central government that announced "the Kuki-Zo Council decides to open the National Highway-02 for the free movement of commuters and essential goods."

The KZC then clarified its appeal for free movement was specifically confined to the stretch of NH-02 passing through Kangpokpi district, and not "unrestricted access or free movement" between Meitei and Kuki settlements. In a joint statement backing the KZC, the two umbrella bodies of 24 insurgent groups on Friday said the KZC's appeal was specifically confined to the Kangpokpi stretch and aimed at encouraging cooperation with central security forces to ensure the safe passage of essential goods.

"It must not be misinterpreted as an endorsement of unrestricted or free movement across the buffer zones. The sanctity of the buffer zones between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo areas will continue to be strictly respected and maintained..." the KZC said, referring to sensitive areas where Kuki- or Meitei-dominated settlements meet.

The KZC's clarification came amid threats by some Kuki and Zomi civil society organisations and armed groups not part of the SoO agreement over what they perceived was the KZC's unilateral approval to allow Meiteis to pass through Kuki settlements.

The KZC said it is neither the duty of the public in Kangpokpi nor of KZC to guarantee foolproof security for national highway users. "The MHA has assured that adequate central forces will be deployed to provide necessary security along NH-02 (Imphal-Dimapur)," it said.

COCOMI, the umbrella body of Meitei civil society groups, protested against the signing of the SoO agreement. Other Meitei civil society organisations questioned whether the Kuki tribes would protest when the security forces crack down on anyone who tries to attack commuters or create trouble along NH-02.

"The extension of the SoO agreement despite the series of terrorist and criminal acts committed by these groups is a decision that runs completely against the interests of the indigenous people of Manipur," COCOMI said in a statement. It pointed out the Manipur government in a cabinet decision on March 10, 2023 unanimously resolved to scrap the SoO agreement, and accused the Centre of willfully disregarding it.

Support Move To Restore Order, Says Arambai Tenggol

The Arambai Tenggol (AT) in a statement said it supports any initiative aimed at restoring order and establishing lasting tranquility in Manipur, including the renegotiated SoO agreement which was "a crucial step towards achieving peace." The AT said it is "actively cooperating and coordinating with the efforts of the MHA and the state administration to chart a positive path forward."

"The ongoing situation concerning the Kuki population, largely illegal immigrants and refugees from Myanmar, has raised significant concerns regarding the understanding and respect for the Indian Constitution. Many of these individuals arrive with a cultural backdrop that may not align with the legal frameworks established in India, potentially leading to a disconnect between their actions and the expectations of Indian society," the Arambai Tenggol said.

"Despite the central government's earnest efforts to stabilise the situation and foster peace, there have been instances where Kuki groups have openly defied governmental initiatives. Their public statements rejecting adherence to proposed peace efforts serve as a counterproductive force in the path towards maintaining harmony. This defiance risks undermining the trust and collaborative spirit necessary for peace building. Such actions make it evident that a more stringent approach may be required to address the complexities of this refugee population, ensuring that the rule of law is upheld and respected," it said.

The Kuki tribes call the Arambai Tenggol a Meitei radical group; they allege the AT was involved in attacking Kuki villages during the peak of the ethnic conflict in late 2023. The Meiteis also allege many Kuki 'volunteers' armed with advanced automatic weapons were actually hardcore insurgents hiding behind the mask of village defence. Visuals from the affected areas across Manipur from 2023 and 2024 show all kinds of armed people from both communities.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the state police are handling cases against both AT members and insurgents of Kuki armed groups that signed the SoO agreement.

The AT said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) could play a pivotal role in detecting and deporting illegal immigrants and refugees.

"By systematically documenting the legal status of individuals within the Kuki community, India can enhance its control over immigration while also safeguarding its constitutional integrity. A well-implemented NRC could thus become a cornerstone for achieving long-term peace and stability in the region," it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Manipur next week.

The ethnic violence broke out between the valley-dominant Meitei community and the Kukis tribes, who are dominant in some hill areas, in May 2023 over several issues including land, resources and political power. Over 260 were killed and nearly 50,000 were displaced.