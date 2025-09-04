Kukis Open Key Manipur Highway, Arms-Down Agreement With Insurgents Extended

A key organisation representing a section of the Kuki and Zomi tribes in Manipur has decided to open the state's lifeline, National Highway-02, for free movement of commuters and cargo two years after ethnic clashes broke out in the state bordering Myanmar.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a statement today confirmed the assurance given by the Churachandpur-based Kuki Zo Council (KZC) of allowing free movement.

The MHA also announced the renewal of the controversial Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with two umbrella organisations representing a mix of two dozen Kuki, Zomi and Hmar insurgent groups in Manipur, with the condition that the territorial integrity of Manipur will not be touched.

The tripartite SoO agreement signed between the Kuki insurgent groups and the Centre and the state government agreed on the need for a negotiated solution to bring lasting peace and stability in Manipur.

The SoO agreement was first formally signed in 2008. Every year, a joint monitoring group reviews the agreement and decides its future. Broadly, the SoO agreement says the insurgents are to stay at designated camps and their weapons kept in locked storage, to be monitored regularly.

The two dozen insurgent groups come under two umbrella groups - the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), and the United People's Front (UPF). These two representing the others signed the SoO agreement.

The KZC's decision to allow free movement on NH-2 came after a series of meetings with MHA in the last few days in Delhi. The KZC has given commitment to cooperate with security forces deployed by the Centre to maintain peace along NH-02, the MHA said in the statement today.