'Disgraceful': Telangana Chief Minister KCR's Son Slams PM Modi Over Jibe

KT Rama Rao is a Telangana minister and son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday - over his "I refused him entry (into the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance)" swipe at Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao - telling NDTV it was a "disgraceful" comment. KTR, as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi lawmaker is popularly called, did not offer much more by way of rebuttal.

"I have already spoken on this... it was very disgraceful of the PM to stoop so low and say these things. It was truly unfortunate... but I think I have said enough on this," he said. On Tuesday, less than an hour after the jibe, KT Rama Rao had said the BRS is "not mad enough" to want to join the NDA.

The Prime Minister's taunt and KTR's response underline the tension in Telangana ahead of an Assembly election expected either next month or in December. The ruling BRS is in a three-way fight with the BJP and the Congress, which will likely front the INDIA opposition bloc's challenge.

The Congress' test was waved away by KTR, who chuckled, "The Congress lost its warranty a long time back. It is 150-160 years old... what can they talk about guarantees?"

At the inauguration of a scheme to provide breakfast for school children, KTR said he expected the good work by the Telangana government over the past decade to "speak for itself". He also dismissed anti-incumbency concerns with the BRS set to field nearly 90 per cent of sitting MLAs.

"We have launched a slew of scheme over the last 10 years... and this is one of many. We already serve hot midday meals and this is an extension of that scheme. I believe this augurs well because children are another form of God, so helping them is serving God," he told NDTV.

The minister, who is Chief Minister Rao's son, also stressed the Telangana government's emphasis on ensuring development for all sections. "We have never looked at people on a sectarian basis... or who belongs to what caste or religion. I think people are smart enough to see through frauds."

"At the end of the day I think the last 9.5 years of our government will speak for itself. It could be Sikhs, Muslims, Hindus, Christians... I think performance will speak and am confident people will understand that basic issues - water problems, electricity supply - have been resolved," he said.

PM Modi has been leading the charge for a BJP scrambling for a foothold in South India ahead of next year's general election; the party was thumped by the Congress in May's Karnataka election, has been dumped by the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, and remains unable to crack the Kerala puzzle.

Telangana - where the BJP won just one seat in 2018 state polls - is seen as the first step in the BJP's "Mission South" plan - a fact underlined by the PM's attacks on Chief Minister Rao, or KCR.

On Tuesday the PM claimed KCR had approached him to join the NDA after the 2020 Hyderabad civic polls, which resulted in no clear majority for any party. At an election rally in Nizamabad, the PM mocked the Chief Minister and said he told him "...we won't cheat of people of Telangana".

The PM said, "KCR showered me with love... gave me a shawl. This was not in KCR's character. Then he asked me to include him in NDA and asked, 'You help us in Hyderabad (election)'. I refused..."

In fact, the day after, KTR inverted the claim, declaring the "Biggest Jhoota Party" had, in 2018, sought an alliance with the BRS. He shared old newspaper reports that suggested then-BJP Telangana chief K Laxman had said his party stood ready to support the BRS (then called Telangana Rashtra Samithi).