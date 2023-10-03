'We're Not Mad Enough To Want To Join NDA': KCR's Son Hits Back At PM Modi

The Telangana minister pointed out that several parties had left the NDA.

Barely an hour after Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wanted to join the National Democratic Alliance and that he had "refused him entry", state Minister K T Rama Rao has clapped back and said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi was "not mad enough" to join the alliance.

Mr Rao, who is the working president of the BRS and the son of chief minister KCR, said his father would never want to work with the BJP.

"This Prime Minister is so inconsistent. On the one hand, he says BRS has funded Congress in Karnataka and then he says he has not allowed us into NDA. Have we been bitten by a rabid dog that we will go and join the NDA? So many parties are leaving your alliance. The Shiv Sena left you, the Janata Dal (United) left, and so did the Telugu Desam Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal," the minister, who is also called KTR, said in a mix of English and Hindi.

Taking a dig at the ruling alliance, he said, "Who is with you? Who do you have in the NDA except for the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department?"