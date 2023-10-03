"He Changed After That": PM Claims He Turned Down KCR's Request To Join NDA

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao - seen as one of the BJP's more implacable critics - wanted to join the party-led National Democratic Alliance "but I refused him entry", Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed Tuesday while campaigning for the Assembly election due later this year.

In dramatic fashion the Prime Minister declared Mr Rao, or KCR as he is known, and his Bharat Rashtra Samithi made multiple attempts to join the NDA. These were personally rebuffed, the PM told a cheering crowd. "I said, 'we won't cheat people of Telangana. After that his mind was rattled."

The PM - whose BJP won a solitary seat in the 2018 Telangana election and is without a government in South India - said his refusal angered and "changed" KCR, whom he also accused of corruption and nepotism in an all-out attack in Nizamabad, about 180 km from state capital Hyderabad.

"I am going to tell you a secret... 100 per cent truth," the Prime Minister began, "When municipal elections happened (in 2020), nobody got a majority. BJP won 48 seats... KCR needed support."

"KCR showered me with love... gave me a shawl. This was not in KCR's character. And then he asked me to include him in NDA. 'You help us in Hyderabad municipality (election)', he said," the PM said.

"I refused... told him we won't cheat of people of Telangana," the PM continued.

The 2020 Hyderabad civic poll was a significant step forward for the BJP, which had struggled for traction in the state till then. Of the 150 wards, KCR's party won just 56 - down from 99 in the previous election. The BRS' loss was the BJP's gain, which upped its tally from four to 48.

Eventually the BRS formed the city's government after last-minute support from Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, which won 44 seats. The Congress flopped, winning just two wards.

"They (the BRS) got angry (after being refused entry to the NDA). But then he (KCR) came back... told me he now wants to give all responsibility to KTR (KT Rama Rao, his son and a Telangana minister). 'I will send KTR, you please bless him', KCR told me..." the Prime Minister claimed.

The PM then claimed he had severely scolded the Telangana leader. "I said, 'KCR, this is democracy. Who are you to give KTR everything? Are you a king?' After that he never came before me. He is unable to face me," the Prime Minister declared, "No corrupt person can sit next to me."

This is the Prime Minister's sharpest attack yet on KCR and his party - one that will certainly invite furious rejoinders and ramp up political tension in the state before the election.

In his speech the PM also lashed out at the Congress, accusing them of an "understanding" with the BRS. "In Karnataka (where the Congress routed the BJP in May) BRS helped by financing them. They (the two opposition parties) have mutual understanding as exit (in Telangana) is sure."