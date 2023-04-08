'No Cooperation From State Government': PM Attacks KCR In Hyderabad

PM Modi addressed a rally in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and its chief K Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, on Saturday, accusing them of obstructing the centre's development projects and indulging in 'parivarvaad' (family rule) and corruption.

Addressing a public rally in Hyderabad, PM Modi said that the state government was not cooperating with the centre in implementing various schemes and initiatives that would benefit the people of Telangana.

"I am pained at the non-cooperation of the state government in the centre's projects. This is affecting the dreams of the people of Telangana," PM Modi said.

"I appeal to the state government to not allow any obstruction in developments being planned for Telangana people," he added.

"'Parivarvaad' and corruption are not different. Corruption begins to grow where there is 'parivarvaad'," the Prime Minister said, reiterating the BJP's charges of nepotism and graft in the BRS regime.

PM Modi said that his government was committed to fulfilling the dreams of the citizens in Telangana and had allocated Rs 10 lakh crore for infrastructure modernisation in this year's budget.

"This NDA government considers it our duty to fulfil the dreams of citizens in Telangana," he said.

PM Modi was speaking after flagging off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad Railway Station.

The latest in the Vande Bharat trains will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three-and-a-half hours, particularly benefitting pilgrims of both the Telugu states.