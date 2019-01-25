Krishna Sobti, Renowned Hindi Author, Dies At 93

Born in 1925, Krishna Sobti was known for writing about issues of female identity and sexuality.

Eminent Hindi author and essayist Krishna Sobti died on Friday in Delhi, people close to her said. Krishna Sobti was 93.

Krishna Sobti died in a Delhi hospital this morning, where she was admitted for the last two months, Ashok Maheshwari, a friend and managing director of Rajkamal Prakashan, said.

"She was about to complete her 94 years in February, so an age factor was there no doubt. For the last one week she was in the ICU," he said.

"Even after being extremely sick, she was very much aware about her thoughts, about what was happening in the society," Mr Maheshwari added.

She received prestigious awards like Sahitya Akademi, Jnanpith and was also offered Padma Bhushan, which she had declined.