Krishna Kumari, Rajmata Of Rajasthan's Marwar, Dies At 92

Krishna Kumari had married the ruler of Marwar and after his death single-handedly managed the family

Rajmata (Queen mother) of the erstwhile Marwar principality and former Member of Parliament, Krishna Kumari, died in Jodhpur early today, a representative of the royal family said. She was 92.



Krishna Kumari was admitted to a private hospital in Jodhpur on Sunday after she suffered a cardiac arrest.



"Her condition had began showing signs of improvement but she suffered a cardiac arrest again on Monday night which proved fatal and she breathed her last around 1:00 am today," a doctor said.



Krishna Kumari is survived by two daughters - former Jodhpur MP Chandresh Kumari and Shailesh Kumari - and a son Gaj Singh, erstwhile ruler of Marwar and ex-Rajya Sabha member.



"Funeral will take place at the royal cremation ground, Jaswant Thada, at 4 pm," Representative of the royal family, Rajendra Singh, told news agency PTI.



