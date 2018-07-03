Krishna Kumari, Rajmata Of Rajasthan's Marwar, Dies At 92

Rajmata (Queen mother) of the erstwhile Marwar principality and former Member of Parliament, Krishna Kumari, died in Jodhpur early today, a representative of the royal family said. She was 92.
Krishna Kumari was admitted to a private hospital in Jodhpur on Sunday after she suffered a cardiac arrest.
"Her condition had began showing signs of improvement but she suffered a cardiac arrest again on Monday night which proved fatal and she breathed her last around 1:00 am today," a doctor said.
Krishna Kumari is survived by two daughters - former Jodhpur MP Chandresh Kumari and Shailesh Kumari - and a son Gaj Singh, erstwhile ruler of Marwar and ex-Rajya Sabha member.
"Funeral will take place at the royal cremation ground, Jaswant Thada, at 4 pm," Representative of the royal family, Rajendra Singh, told news agency PTI.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her predecessor Ashok Gahlot will attend the funeral, sources said.
Born in 1926, Krishna Kumari, princess of Dharangdhra in Gujrat, had married to the then ruler of Marwar, Hanwant Singh, in 1943.