Krishna Kumari, Rajmata Of Rajasthan's Marwar, Dies At 92

Krishna Kumari was admitted to a private hospital here on Sunday after she suffered a cardiac arrest.

All India | | Updated: July 03, 2018 14:26 IST
Krishna Kumari had married the ruler of Marwar and after his death single-handedly managed the family

Jodhpur: 

Rajmata (Queen mother) of the erstwhile Marwar principality and former Member of Parliament, Krishna Kumari, died in Jodhpur early today, a representative of the royal family said. She was 92.

"Her condition had began showing signs of improvement but she suffered a cardiac arrest again on Monday night which proved fatal and she breathed her last around 1:00 am today," a doctor said.

Krishna Kumari is survived by two daughters - former Jodhpur MP Chandresh Kumari and Shailesh Kumari - and a son Gaj Singh, erstwhile ruler of Marwar and ex-Rajya Sabha member.

"Funeral will take place at the royal cremation ground, Jaswant Thada, at 4 pm," Representative of the royal family, Rajendra Singh, told news agency PTI.

"Before this, her body will be placed at Ummed Palace for public to pay tribute to their Rajmata," Gaj Singh said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her predecessor Ashok Gahlot will attend the funeral, sources said.

Born in 1926, Krishna Kumari, princess of Dharangdhra in Gujrat, had married to the then ruler of Marwar, Hanwant Singh, in 1943.

After death of Hanwant Singh in a plane crash in 1952, when she was campaigning for the elections, Krishna Kumari single-handedly managed the family and other responsibilities.
 

