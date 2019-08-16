Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Date, Timing, Significance, Celebrations

Krishna Janmashtmi date is August 24, Saturday.

Krishna Janmashtami 2019, also called Janmashtami and Gokulashtami is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. This year, Krishna Janmashtmi date is August 24, Saturday. To celebrate the day, Lord Krishna temples are decorated, processions, bhajan, kirtan and satsang meetings are organised at various places to remember him and celebrate his birth. It is believed that Lord Krishna was born in an era of chaos, when evil was everywhere. There was also threat to his life by his uncle King Kansa. After Krishna's birth, his father Vasudeva took him across Yamuna to Nanda and Yashoda - his foster parents in Gokul. This legend is celebrated on Janmashtami festival.



Krishna Janmashtami Puja Timings:

Nishita Puja Time - 12:01 AM to 12:46 AM, Aug 25

Duration - 00 Hours 45 Mins

How Krishna Janmashtami Is Celebrated

To celebrate the day, Lord Krishna temples are decorated, processions, bhajan, kirtan and satsang meetings are organised at various places to remember him and celebrate his birth. Major Krishna temples organise recitation of holy books Bhagavata Purana and Bhagavad Gita.

Devotees of Lord Krishna observe fast on Krishna Janmashtami. Lord Krishna's idols are cleaned and decorated with news clothes and ornaments. The idol is placed in a cradle to symbolise his birth. Women also draw tiny foot prints outside their house doors and kitchen, walking towards their house, a symbolism for Krishna's journey into their homes.

