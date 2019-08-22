Janmashtami 2019: Know About 10 Iconic Lord Krishna Temples Of India

Krishna Jayanthi celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Krishna Janmashtami, the auspicious day that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, will be observed on August 24 across the world. The devotees of Lord Krishna gather at the beautifully decorated Krishna temples to participate in various special programmes dedicated to life and lessons of Lord Krishna. Bhagavad Gita recitals, bhajan, kirtan and satsang meetings are also held at various temples on Krishna Janmashtami. There are many iconic temples in India that are dedicated to Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Krishna Janmashtami 2019: 10 Iconic Krishna Temples Of India

Jagannath Temple, Ahmedabad Bankey Bihari Temple, Vrindavan Udupi Sri Krishna Matha, Udupi Shrinathji Temple, Nathdwara Govind Dev Ji Temple, Jaipur ISKCON temples Jugal Kishore Temple, Mathura Guruvayur Temple, Kerala Rajagopalaswamy Temple, Tamil Nadu Venugopala Swamy Temple, Karnataka

ISKCON stands for International Society for Krishna Consciousness. The religious organisation was formed to practice bhakti yoga, in which the devotees dedicate their thoughts and actions towards pleasing Krishna, their Supreme Lord.. ISKCON's temples are spread across India in Bangalore, Vrindavan, Mayapur, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

Lord Krishna was born in an era of chaos, when evil was everywhere. There was also threat to his life by his uncle King Kansa. After Krishna's birth, his father Vasudeva took him across Yamuna to Nanda and Yashoda - his foster parents in Gokul. This legend is celebrated on Janmashtami festival across the world. Devotees of Lord Krishna observe fast on Krishna Janmashtami. Krishna Janmashtami is followed by the festival Nandotsav, which celebrates the occasion when Nanda Baba, the foster-father of Krishna, distributed gifts to the community in honour of the birth.

