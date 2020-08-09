Kerala Plane's Black Box Transcripts To Be Available Soon: Aviation Body

Transcripts from the black boxes of crashed Kozhikode flight would be recovered soon, DGCA chief said.

Aviation body DGCA's chief Anil Kumar on Sunday said that transcripts from the black boxes of crashed Kozhikode flight would be recovered soon. Mr Kumar told ANI that the exact reason of the crash could be explained only after a thorough probe.

"Soon we will have all transcripts from recovered black boxes. We are also going to talk to Boeing to examine the aircraft's original equipment and check for defects. Only after conducting a thorough and unbiased probe, can we tell what exactly happened," he said.

"It was an unfortunate incident. The investigation has started. Independent body, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is investigating the incident as per the guidelines laid by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)," he said.

"The initial report said aircraft touchdown 3000 ft overshot the runway. It was a late touchdown. There was a light rain following which aircraft slipped and went down by 10 feet. There are multiple things to be investigated before concluding the reason for establishing the causes of the crash. it could relate aircraft, airport, human error, weather," Mr Kumar said further.

"Airport Authority of India (AAI) had recarpeted the runway and its strengthening was done in 2016," he said.

At least 18 people, including two pilots, have lost their lives in the incident. However, the four-cabin crew members were safe, said the Air India Express in a statement. The Air India Express flight carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday late evening.