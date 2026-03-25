Kotak Bank 'Fraud': How Safe Are Your Bank Deposits? What Rules Say

- What actually happens to your money when something goes wrong inside a bank
- Deposit insurance is provided by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, an RBI subsidiary
- Depositors don't immediately lose money. The bank compensates, especially if internal lapses are proven
A Rs 160-crore suspected fraud at Kotak Mahindra Bank's Panchkula branch has once again put the spotlight on a question most depositors rarely ask: what actually happens to your money when something goes wrong inside a bank?
The latest case, involving allegedly forged fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) and diversion of funds from a municipal corporation account, is under investigation. Both the bank and Haryana state authorities have initiated parallel probes, even as reconciliation of accounts is underway.
This isn't an isolated episode. Just weeks ago, a Rs 590-crore suspected fraud surfaced at IDFC First Bank's Chandigarh branch, again involving government-linked deposits. In both cases, early indications point to internal lapses and possible employee involvement.
So, where does that leave ordinary depositors? Banking frauds in India typically fall into familiar patterns: misappropriation, forged documents, manipulation of accounts, or unauthorised transactions.
As per RBI's fraud classification norms, cases like forged FDs or diversion of funds fall under:
- Criminal breach of trust
- Manipulation of books
- Cheating and forgery
Banks are required to report such frauds to the RBI within strict timelines, sometimes within a week for large-value cases, and also initiate criminal proceedings.
What Should Depositors Know
1) Your money isn't entirely uninsured: India has a formal safety net through deposit insurance.
|Protection Layer
|What it means for you
|Deposit insurance
|Up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank
|Covers
|Savings, current, FDs (principal + interest)
|Cost
|Paid by the bank, not you
The above rules apply if a bank fails, is liquidated, or merged. This insurance is provided by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a subsidiary of the RBI.
2) The Rs 5 lakh limit is absolute
- The cover is per depositor, per bank
- Multiple accounts in the same bank are clubbed together
- Joint accounts may be treated differently depending on holding structure
So, if you have Rs 8 lakh in one bank and it collapses, Rs 5 lakh is insured, Rs 3 lakh is at risk
3) You won't wait forever for your money: Since 2021, the rules have tightened timelines:
- Depositors must receive insured money within 90 days of restrictions (like a moratorium)
- This applies even if the bank is not fully liquidated yet
4) Fraud is not bank failure (this distinction matters): Here's the key nuance most people miss:
|Scenario
|What happens
|Fraud in a branch
|Bank absorbs loss, depositors usually unaffected
|Bank financially collapses
|DICGC insurance kicks in
|Temporary crisis
|RBI may impose withdrawal limits
|Severe case
|Merger with stronger bank
In cases like the current Kotak episode, the bank is still operational. This means:
- Depositors don't immediately lose money
- The bank is expected to make good the loss, especially if internal lapses are proven
5) RBI has strict guardrails for fraud prevention: Banks are not left to manage this on their own. The RBI mandates:
- Board-approved fraud risk policies
- Dedicated fraud prevention and investigation units
- Quarterly reporting of fraud cases to RBI
- Audit committee oversight for large frauds
- Special monitoring for cases above Rs 1 crore
Senior management, including CEOs, is expected to directly oversee fraud control mechanisms.
6) What if money goes missing from your account? RBI rules are clear here:
|Situation
|Your liability
|Bank's fault / system breach
|Zero liability
|Report fraud within 3 days
|Zero liability
|Report in 4-7 days
|Liability capped (Rs 5,000-Rs 25,000)
|Delay beyond 7 days
|As per bank policy
|Your negligence (e.g. OTP shared)
|You bear loss until reported
Also:
- Loss after reporting is always borne by the bank
- Banks must have a customer compensation policy
7) "Too big to fail" is an unwritten safety net: For large banks considered systemically important:
- RBI and the government typically step in before failure
- Past examples (like YES Bank) saw forced restructuring rather than collapse
This reduces the probability of depositors losing money beyond insurance limits. So, are depositors safe?
In most cases, yes, but not absolutely.
- If it's fraud within a functioning bank, depositors are usually protected
- If a bank fails, insurance caps protection at Rs 5 lakh
- For larger deposits, risk depends on how regulators handle the crisis
What Should You Do As A Depositor?
A few practical safeguards:
- Don't keep all funds in one bank
- Verify large FDs through digital statements, not paper receipts
- Track account activity regularly
- Report suspicious transactions immediately
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