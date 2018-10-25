High Court Order On Koregaon-Bhima Case Challenged In Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will hear the Koregaon-Bhima violence case on October 26.

The Maharashtra government today moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order by which the extension of time granted to state police to conclude their investigation in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case was set aside.

The Bombay High Court, on Wednesday, overturned the lower court's decision by which the Maharahstra Police was granted more time to conclude the investigation and file the chargesheet in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case, in which several rights activist were named as accused.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi considered the submissions of lawyer Nishant Katneshwar, appearing for the Maharashtra government, that the appeal needed to be heard on an urgent basis.

The lawyer said if the high court order is not stayed then accused in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case would become entitled for grant of statutory bail for want of non-filing of chargesheet within the stipulated period.

The bench, which also comprises Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph, said the appeal of the Maharashtra government would be heard on October 26.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had refused to interfere with the arrest of five rights activists by the Maharashtra Police in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case and declined to appoint an SIT (Special Investigation Team) to probe their arrest.

The Maharashtra Police had arrested five activists - Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha - in connection with an FIR lodged following a conclave - 'Elgaar Parishad' - held last year that had later triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima village in the state.

