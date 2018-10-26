Konark Police To Interrogate Abhijit Iyer Mitra Over Derogatory Video

Abhijit Iyer Mitra had allegedly made derogatory remarks on Sun Temple in a Twitter video

A Konark court today allowed police two-day remand of Delhi-based journalist Abhijit Iyer Mitra, arrested for his alleged derogatory remarks on Sun Temple and Odisha culture.

The Judicial Magistrate (First Class), Konark granted local police to keep Abhijit Iyer Mitra in its remand from 2 pm of October 26 till 2 pm of October 28.

Mitra will be interrogated in connection with a case filed at the Konark police station in Puri district on September 19, a police officer said.

A case was registered against Abhijit Mitra at Konark police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology (IT) Act on the basis of a complaint lodged by Bimbadhar Goura of Konark area.

Mr Goura had alleged that Mitra had made derogatory remarks on Sun Temple in a video which he had posted on his Twitter handle.

On Tuesday, Iyer was arrested by the Bhubaneswar Police in connection with a criminal case filed against him at Saheed Nagar police station after he appeared before the House Committee of the Odisha Assembly over breach of privilege.

The panel has asked Mitra to appear in person again on November 2 and submit an affidavit.

"The committee will decide whether to accept his apology or not after examining his affidavit. Accordingly, the committee will then recommend the House to take action against him if necessary," chairman of the committee Narasingha Mishra had said.

Odisha Assembly Speaker P K Amat had set up a House Committee to probe the alleged derogatory remarks against the state, its culture and the lawmakers made by Mitra.

A case has also been lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act against Mitra at the Saheed Nagaar police station for his alleged objectionable remarks.

Abhijit Iyer Mitra had posted a video on his Twitter handle, where he "criticised Odisha, its people, Lord Jagannath, Konark temple and also Odisha lawmakers".