Video: Patients Bang OPD Doors, Doctors Raise 'Justice' Slogans In UP

Resident doctors from various government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow have launched an indefinite strike demanding swift justice for the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. The demonstrations were held at prominent medical institutions, including King George's Medical University (KGMU), Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute (KSSSCI), and Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. Heart-wrenching scenes from outside the hospitals showed patients banging on the doors as they had come from different cities to get treatment.

Though the doctor's union had clarified that essential services would remain open, long queues outside the Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) suggest otherwise.

"Doctors have the right to protest, but what about us? We have come from so far," says Arun Kumar, a patient who travelled over 300 kms to get treated at the Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) of KGMU.

Donning black ribbons and wielding placards, the protesters demanded "swift justice" for the heinous crime and enhanced security measures for medical staff. Dr Ritika, President of the Resident Doctors' Association at KSSSCI, emphasized, "We urge the authorities to conduct a thorough, time-bound probe into this incident."

The protests were sparked by the brutal murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, whose semi-naked body was discovered in a seminar hall on Thursday night. The incident has sent shockwaves through the medical community, prompting strikes and protests across the nation.

A civic volunteer who frequented the hospital has been arrested in connection with the rape and murder. West Bengal Chief Minister has given city police time till Sunday to complete the probe, after which the state government will recommend a CBI investigation.