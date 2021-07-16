Kolkata Man Tries To Defraud Trinamool MP By Posing As Enforcement Directorate Officer: Police

The mobile phone used to call the Trinamool MP has been seized, the police said (Representational)

The Kolkata Police has arrested a person for allegedly impersonating as an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer and offering help to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Santunu Sen in dealing with several cases lodged with the agency in exchange for money.

The accused, arrested Thursday from Kolkata's Esplanade bus terminus, has been identified as Chandan Roy (38). He is a resident of the city's Dum Dum area, a senior officer said.

"The MP got a call from an unknown number. The accused, impersonating as an ED officer, offered him help in several cases lodged with the central agency. Mr Sen got sceptical and contacted our officers in Lalbazar.

"Acting on the complaint, we started tracking the number and found details of the man," he said.

A case was lodged against the accused, an officer said, adding, cops laid a trap leading to his arrest from the 12B bus stand in the Esplanade area.

The mobile phone, which was used to call the TMC Rajya Sabha MP, has been seized, he said.

"The man has also tried to blackmail several other persons in the same way. We have found that there were other complaints lodged against him," the officer said.

The development comes less than two weeks after a 28-year-old man was arrested for masquerading as a joint commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and organising dubious immunisation camps in the city, where people, including TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty, were administered fake vaccines.