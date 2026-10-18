Organisers Among 7 Arrested For Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede That Killed 19

The police have arrested seven people, including organisers, after a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal killed 19 people and injured dozens others in Kolkata on Saturday evening.

The police have also filed a suo motu case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The stampede broke out around 7:40 pm amid heavy rain at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal, which draws a large number of revellers, on Saptami, the seventh day of the 10-day Hindu festival.

Footwear lies scattered outside a Durga Puja pandal after a stampede

Photo Credit: PTI

Chorbagan Durga Puja committee's Secretary, Raj Kumar Sewda, and Vice President, Santanu Dubey, were among those arrested, besides Biplab Mukherjee, who was engaged in construction of the bamboo structure, Koushik Saha and Pintu Dey, who were responsible for controlling crowd, and private security incharges Suman Chakraborty and Rajesh Pal.

"Announcement", "Whistle" Led To Kolkata Stampede

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has said that an announcement by the organisers of the community Durga Puja at Chorbagan led to a rush among the revellers, causing the "painful incident".

"According to initial reports by the officials at the spot, the incident occurred owing to an announcement on the loudspeaker by the puja organisers," he told reporters after meeting the injured people at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital.

READ | Darkness, Rush, And An Announcement: What Led To Deadly Kolkata Stampede

It was not immediately clear what was announced over the loudspeaker.

Photo Credit: PTI

Adhikari also said the family members of two of the victims claimed that the blowing of a whistle by private security guards at the pandal area led to a rush among the people waiting to visit the pandal.

"Lives Of People More Valuable Than Themes"

Adhikari, whose Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government in Bengal for the first time in May, urged all theme-based Durga Puja organisers to ensure proper lighting at the venue and adequate entry-exit gates for the visitors.

"Many pandals are dimly lit in the name of theme puja," he said, urging the organisers to follow the advice of the authorities.

"Lives of people are more valuable than themes," Adhikari added.

Photo Credit: PTI

He also said that the stampede site has been handed over to the forensic department, the police STF, and the Fire Brigade for investigation.

READ | 'Mother Died Right Before My Eyes': Witnesses Recount Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Stampede

He said that all official programmes, including those of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have been postponed due to the tragedy. Shah arrived in Kolkata on Saturday evening and was scheduled to visit some Durga Puja pandals on Sunday.

Major Kolkata Durga Puja Pandals Shut Temporarily

Several major Durga Puja organisers across Kolkata have been asked by the administration to temporarily close their pandals.

Crowd-pulling pujas like 'Tala Pratyay', 'Alipore Sarbojanin', 'Chetla Agrani', and 'Ballygunge Sarbojonin' were among the pujas asked to stop entry of enthusiasts, the news agency PTI reported, citing an official.

Photo Credit: ANI

Nearly 3,500 Durga Pujas are being held in the city.