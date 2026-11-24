Amid rising concerns over the severe impact of air pollution and occupational hazards on respiratory health in major metros, doctors in Kolkata have flagged a surge in lung-related ailments among the police community, especially traffic police.

To address this growing public health issue, Manipal Hospital Kolkata, in association with the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, recently organised a specialised Lung Health and Wellness Camp specifically for police personnel.

Traffic Duty Puts Cops At Severe Respiratory Risk

Police personnel, particularly those deployed on traffic duty, spend gruelling hours outdoors managing traffic and maintaining law and order. This prolonged, daily exposure to vehicular emissions, toxic dust, and construction pollutants leaves their respiratory systems highly vulnerable to chronic conditions like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and pneumonia.

Despite these high-risk conditions, medical experts noted that initial respiratory symptoms are frequently dismissed by the personnel as routine seasonal discomfort, delaying crucial medical intervention.

The health camp focused on early screening, preventive care, and raising awareness. It featured expert pulmonologist consultations and essential lung function assessments to identify potential risk factors early.

The event was attended by Debarshi Dutta (IPS), Joint Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar Commissionerate, alongside Komal Dashora, Cluster Director of Manipal Hospitals (Mukundapur and EM Bypass).

"Traffic police personnel are exposed to environmental pollution and vehicular emissions daily. It is therefore important for them to prioritise their respiratory health by undergoing regular health check-ups and seeking timely medical advice," said Dutta.

"Traffic police personnel are among the most exposed frontline workers. Symptoms such as persistent cough, breathlessness, wheezing, or unusual fatigue should not be dismissed. Protecting those who protect us must become a public health priority," said Dr Debraj Jash (HOD of Pulmonology, Saltlake Cluster)

"Our police personnel work in demanding conditions every day. At Manipal, we believe healthcare must reach those who put others before themselves. This camp is a step towards helping them prioritise their health through preventive screening," said Dr Arnab Bera (Consultant Pulmonologist, Manipal Hospital).

Environmentalists and senior police officials pointed out that while Kolkata's traffic was once well-regulated with minimal transport emissions, a massive surge in vehicle numbers has led to chronic congestion. This, combined with rapid urban construction, has spiked health risks for both pedestrians and the police force standing on the frontlines.

Komal Dashora confirmed that Manipal Hospitals plans to expand this initiative, organising more preventive healthcare and lung screening programmes across Kolkata and Bidhannagar in the coming days to cover a larger section of the police force.