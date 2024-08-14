In Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case, CBI Will Investigate 6 Key Issues

The CBI inquiry into the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor, at the RG Kar Medical College, last week will focus on six key issues including possible destruction of evidence, sources told NDTV Wednesday afternoon. The federal agency - handed the case by the Calcutta High Court - will also investigate claims of negligence by, and even involvement of, the hospital administration.

Sources said the CBI's six focus areas are, a) Was the doctor raped by one man or many, b) Was the accused, Sanjoy Roy, reportedly a civilian police volunteer, alone, c) Was evidence destroyed after the incident, d) Why was the murder first reported as a suicide, d) Was hospital administration involved, and f) Why were the cops only informed the morning after the doctor was murdered.

A large CBI team, consisting of doctors and forensic experts, has arrived in Kolkata.

Sources said the agency's SC1, or Special Crime Unit, will examine the crime scene for fingerprints, footprints, and other forensic evidence, which will confirm the presence of the accused.

The team will also analyse mobile phone data to identify those present at the scene during the crime, review evidence gathered by the state police force, and re-record Sanjoy Roy's statement.

Statements will also be recorded from hospital personnel and the doctor's friends, including the four who had dinner with her that night, as well as family and doctors who performed the autopsy.

Available CCTV footage will be seized.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the CBI to take over the case, overruling Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Sunday deadline to the cops before the federal agency steps in.

"There should be no further loss of time," the court said as it warned of evidence-tampering.

READ | "No Further Loss Of Time": CBI Gets Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

The day before Ms Banerjee said her government - under heavy fire from the opposition BJP and facing serious questions about the safety of women in the state - backed "the best (police) in the world" and said, "If all accused are not arrested by Sunday we will hand the case to the CBI."

READ | Mamata Says Will Hand Over Doctor's Rape-Murder Case To CBI If...

In yesterday's hearing an irate High Court pulled up the state government and the hospital administration over multiple apparent violations of protocol and propriety, including handing the former Principal of the RG Kar Hospital - who resigned on 'moral grounds' - a new job within hours.

"The Principal is guardian of all doctors there... if he doesn't show any empathy who will show? He should be at home not working anywhere..." a division bench led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam said, sending him on long leave.

"...why do you (the state government) protect (him)? Let him tell the truth... something is missing here," the court said in a brief but intense hearing that concluded with the order to the CBI.

The court said it was also motivated by the ferocity of injuries on the doctor's body, which included wounds in her eyes, mouth, and genitals, as also left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger and lips.

READ | "Spectacles Shattered, Glass In Eyes": Autopsy Of Raped Doctor

A second report detailed additional injuries, such as shards of glass in one eye.

The parents - who had sought a court-monitored probe - argued the injuries suggest more than one attacker, a claim the state refuted, saying "... if there were more people injuries would be different."

The doctor's brutal killing has triggered massive protests across the country with thousands of medical professionals going on strike this week, and the BJP (the principal opposition party in Bengal) ripping into Ms Banerjee's Trinamool. There was a midnight protest in which women took to the streets.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.