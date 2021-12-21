Kolkata Civic Poll Results Live Updates: Trinamool Congress Leading In Majority Of Seats

The Trinamool Congress has taken a massive lead as votes for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections were counted on Tuesday under heavy security. The Trinamool Congress has won 17 of the 144 seats of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, for which voting took place on Sunday. The party is leading in 116 seats.
The state's ruling party has a vast lead over its nearest rivals, the BJP (five) and the Left (two). The Congress is leading in just two wards.
Congratulating her party candidates, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Remember to serve people with utmost diligence and gratitude!"
Here are the Live Updates on Kolkata Civic Polls:
Trinamool Congress workers and supporters celebrate as official trends show the party leading in #KolkataMunicipalElection2021. pic.twitter.com/wOArWiY4i2- NDTV (@ndtv) December 21, 2021
Heartiest congratulations to all candidates for your victory in the KMC elections. Remember to serve people with utmost diligence and gratitude!- Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 21, 2021
I wholeheartedly thank every single resident of KMC for putting their faith on us, once again.