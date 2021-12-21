Kolkata Civic Poll Results Live Updates: Trinamool Congress Leading In Majority Of Seats

The Trinamool Congress has taken a massive lead as votes for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections were counted on Tuesday under heavy security. The Trinamool Congress has won 17 of the 144 seats of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, for which voting took place on Sunday. The party is leading in 116 seats.

The state's ruling party has a vast lead over its nearest rivals, the BJP (five) and the Left (two). The Congress is leading in just two wards.

Congratulating her party candidates, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Remember to serve people with utmost diligence and gratitude!"

Here are the Live Updates on Kolkata Civic Polls:

Dec 21, 2021 13:32 (IST) Trinamool has made big gains in civi polls since 2015



The Trinamool, which returned to power earlier this year with a giant victory over its main challenger BJP, has made big gains in the civic body since 2015, when it won 114 seats. The Left is heading towards a big drop from its 15-seat tally in the previous polls. The Congress remains at number 4 and is expected to finish with fewer seats than before.

The Left and the Congress, after fighting the assembly election in an alliance, decided to contest the Kolkata civic polls separately.

Dec 21, 2021 13:18 (IST) Trinamool Congress workers and supporters celebrate as official trends show the party leading in #KolkataMunicipalElection2021. pic.twitter.com/wOArWiY4i2 - NDTV (@ndtv) December 21, 2021

Dec 21, 2021 13:11 (IST) Live Updates: Trinamool leading in 116 seats



Trinamool Congress is leading in 116 seats. The state's ruling party has a vast lead over its nearest rivals, the BJP (five) and the Left (two). The Congress is leading in just two wards.

Dec 21, 2021 13:10 (IST) Thank Every Resident For "Putting Faith On Us": Mamata Banerjee

Congratulating her party candidates, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Remember to serve people with utmost diligence and gratitude!"



Heartiest congratulations to all candidates for your victory in the KMC elections. Remember to serve people with utmost diligence and gratitude!

I wholeheartedly thank every single resident of KMC for putting their faith on us, once again. - Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 21, 2021